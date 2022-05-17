Look for the rather hot, humid, and dry weather to continue through Friday. A weekend cold front will bring some rain and cooler temperatures. Drier weather returns by the middle of next week as the heat gradually returns.

High temperatures so far today

Several days of heat & humidity: Tuesday has turned out to be a rather hot and humid day over most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the 60s and lower 70s. This afternoon we have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect the heat to intensify over the next several days. Wednesday will begin with lows in the 60s and lower 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will heat up into the low to middle 90s. Look for little change in temperatures through Friday as highs will likely stay in the low to middle 90s and lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Several days of sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will likely see little if any rain over the area. Expect a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. This pattern will likely continue Thursday and most of Friday. A slight chance of rain will return to a part of the area late Friday as the upper-level area of high pressure that will be responsible for the hot and dry weather gradually shifts to the east coast.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

A late May cold front: While the upper-ridge slides to the east, an upper-level trough will develop over the Rockies by the weekend. This will allow a cold front to ease south into the Lower Mississippi Valley. This front will enter our area Saturday and bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of severe weather will likely be strongest Friday night over the NW half of the area. If we have any severe weather issues, wind and hail will likely be the cause. Rain chances are looking highest Saturday. While severe weather will be possible, the risk is looking somewhat isolated at this time.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

A break from the heat: Thanks to clouds, rain, and the passage of the front, we should see a nice break from the heat Sunday and early next week. Highs Sunday could stay in the 70s for most of the area. We will then return to the 80s from Monday through Wednesday before the 90-degree heat returns late next week. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 50s and lows 60s by the beginning of next week and return to the 70s by the end of next week.

Rain potential through next Friday



Rainfall potential: While models show that rain will be likely this weekend, the jury is still out on if we will see any more rain early next week. Some models show a good chance for more rain mainly Tuesday. Others keep the area dry during this time. I would expect that most of the area will receive anywhere from ½ to 1” this weekend. If we do manage to get more rain early next week, an additional 1” will be possible. We will know more about next week’s rain as it gets closer. Stay Tuned!