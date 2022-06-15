SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another hazy, hot, and humid day. We may begin to see some minor changes to our weather in the upcoming days including a few spotty rain showers returning. Triple-digit heat may arrive at some point late this weekend or next week.

Little change to the heat and haze today: The good news is we aren’t under a heat advisory today, but we will have very hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid-90s with a heat index (heat + humidity) over 100 degrees between 1 and 5 p.m. The only weather change of note today will be the wind, which was breezy Monday and Tuesday, and will be lighter today out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High temperatures (left) and afternoon heat index (right)

Skies will be partly cloudy today, and the haze will remain over the ArkLaTex as Saharan dust continues to pass through. The dust will remain thick through Friday, but we will see improving air quality by the weekend as high pressure expands over the ArkLaTex and nudges the thick plumes of dust west into central Texas.

Saharan Dust forecast

Spotty rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to return soon: A weak disturbance currently located near the Florida panhandle will continue to move along the Gulf coast nearing the ArkLaTex tomorrow and Friday. This disturbance may help to push a few isolated rain showers into the ArkLaTex by tomorrow, but more likely would bring rain Friday and Saturday. Don’t get your hopes up too high, these showers will mainly be confined to areas south of I-20 in the upcoming days, with a higher chance of rain moving further north into the remainder of the ArkLaTex by Saturday.

The weekend will also feature a cold front, this front won’t change our high temperatures but it may lower our humidity late this weekend into early next week.

100-degree highs possible next week: As our humidity drops slightly the drier air will make it possible for high temperatures to warm to 100 degrees. This will be possible by Monday, with 100-degree highs perhaps into Tuesday and Wednesday as well.