Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I wish I had better weather news today, but unfortunately our hot and humid weather will continue with no relief in sight. In addition to the heat, we will be dealing with hazy skies as Saharan dust will blanket us for much of the week.

Heat Advisory in effect again today: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s early this morning and you’ll notice the high humidity the moment you open the door. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, we will feel heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees after the noon hour. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. You will want to limit your time outside during these hours to avoid heat-related illness. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, and we will have breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Use the slider below to see the high temperatures and 5 p.m. heat index.

High temperatures (left) and Heat Index (right)

Saharan dust increases this week: If you were outside this weekend you may have noticed a haze in the sky and that’s due to Sahran dust making its way in from the coast of Africa. The dust will thicken this week creating hazy skies for much of the week. The dust can be dangerous for those with respiratory illnesses, and you may feel a scratchy throat or burning eyes this week because of it.

Saharan dust increasing in the ArkLaTex this week

Heat continues through the weekend with a slight chance of rain later this week: We won’t see much if any change to the heat and humidity through the weekend. The only hope for relief would be a few more clouds or any chance of rainfall. We may begin to see more clouds Wednesday and Thursday which can send in some shade during the afternoons. A wind shift to the east may help to push a chance of rain into the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, it won’t be widespread rain, but more spotty in nature, which means the heat will continue. High pressure may strengthen late this weekend and center itself over the ArkLaTex early next week which means this heat may continue for much of the month of June.