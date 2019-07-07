Hot and humid conditions next week. A few showers and storms will be possible.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, we have seen some scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. After sunset, the storms will begin to wind down. Tonight will be another humid evening with lows into the middle 70s. Isolated showers are possible on Monday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Next week, the main weather story will be heat. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 90s. With the higher humidity, heat index values will be into the triple digits. Although the ridge will be in place, it will be weak enough to produce a few showers and storms around the edge of the ridge.

Tropical Outlook

In the tropics, National Hurricane Center has now upgraded the likelihood of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, there is a 50% chance of development over the next five days. Right now, it is way to early to determine to say what is going to happen. We will keep you advised.

The next seven days

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Monday

95° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 77°

Tuesday

95° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 77°

Wednesday

96° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 77°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 95° 75°

Friday

96° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 72°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss