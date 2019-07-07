Hot and humid conditions next week. A few showers and storms will be possible.

Sunday, we have seen some scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. After sunset, the storms will begin to wind down. Tonight will be another humid evening with lows into the middle 70s. Isolated showers are possible on Monday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Next week, the main weather story will be heat. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 90s. With the higher humidity, heat index values will be into the triple digits. Although the ridge will be in place, it will be weak enough to produce a few showers and storms around the edge of the ridge.

Tropical Outlook

In the tropics, National Hurricane Center has now upgraded the likelihood of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, there is a 50% chance of development over the next five days. Right now, it is way to early to determine to say what is going to happen. We will keep you advised.