Hot and humid Friday, spotty showers and storms possible this weekend

No change to the weather pattern Friday as it will be another mostly sunny, hot and humid day. We may see a few spotty showers return over the weekend.

This morning we are running in the low to mid-70s under mostly clear skies. We are again seeing some patchy fog develop, especially in the valleys north of I-30 across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Highs are forecast to reach the mid and upper 90s, we may push 100 degrees in a few areas. A returning south wind will bring a slight uptick in humidity, so heat index values will push 105 degrees, if not higher.

Friday forecast highs.

Expect it will remain mostly sunny today, but a few spotty showers or storms may return today south of I-20. This will also be the case Saturday and Sunday. Rain may be driven by the sea-breeze, so rain chances will be slightly higher in east Texas and Louisiana. These will be quick showers, so if you have outdoor plans, no need to worry about any prolonged rain. See the latest loop of futurecast.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

It looks like those 20 to 30 percent rain chances will continue into next week, with highs continuing to reach the mid and upper 90s daily.

One side note, we have hit the climatological time of the year when temperatures begin to drop. Yesterday’s normal high was 95 degrees, today it’s 94 degrees.

