Hot and humid pattern this week, cooling rain shower possible in some areas this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are still a few days away from the official start of summer, but it will feel like summer all week as highs will be in the 90s each day. There may be a few isolated rain showers to cool things off this afternoon.

We will start out mostly sunny this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Humidity will be slightly higher today, and the heat will continue as high temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s in all areas.

The afternoon heat and humidity may help to trigger a few isolated rain showers or a stray thunderstorm mainly between noon and 6 p.m. These brief rain showers can provide some relief from the heat, but they won’t be widespread, so only a few lucky locations mainly in east Texas and Louisiana will see them this afternoon.

High pressure will dominate the week ahead so that means we will continue to have high temperatures in the mid-90s, and possibly upper 90s late this week.

It’s looking possible this ridge of high pressure bringing the heat will break down late in the weekend and a let a cold front drift in sometime next Sunday/Monday which would bring our next chance for a cool down.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 92° 70°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 96° 73°

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 96° 74°

Saturday

97° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 97° 74°

Sunday

95° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

