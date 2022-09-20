SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed into the final days of summer with very hot and humid weather expected through the weekend before comfortable air returns next week.

Hourly forecast Tuesday, September 20th.

Highs in the mid-90s today: Temperatures will be in the low 70s at sunrise, warming into the low 90s by noon, with highs expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s, and high humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperature of 100 to 104 degrees today. We are nearing the kind of summer heat that triggered heat advisories for much of July and August, but no heat advisory today. It will be a mostly sunny day with no wind to cool us off, as the breeze will be light and variable at less than 5 miles per hour.

Futurecast updated every hour

Heat intensifies over the next 2 to 3 days: High pressure will continue to strengthen with the peak of this week’s heat arriving Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees approaching record highs. There will be lots of sun and no chance for any rain to cool us off through Saturday.

The next cold front arrives Sunday, comfortable pattern next week: We should cool a few degrees Friday, but it will remain uncomfortably hot and humid Friday through Sunday. Our next cold front will arrive late Sunday bringing a slight chance of rain and storms Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

This front will scoop up the heat and humidity and send it away from us. Dry and comfortable Fall air will return for much of next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

National Hurricane Center tropical outlook

Tropics heating up: In addition to Hurricane Fiona which is no threat to the United States, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a wave moving into the Caribbean. This wave has a medium chance of development this week and will continue to drift west emerging near the Gulf Of Mexico next week. This will be something to monitor over the upcoming week.