SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We find ourselves at the end of another very hot week. The triple-digit heat and heat advisories will likely stay through Sunday, with a ‘cool front’ bringing relief early next week.

Heat Advisory Friday

Heat Advisory 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday: Temperatures will be in the mid-70s at sunrise, reaching 90 degrees by 10 a.m. with highs in the upper 90s, to possibly 100 degrees again today (the record is 101° in Shreveport, and 102° in Texarkana). High humidity will give us a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees throughout the afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Afternoon highs (left) and heat index (right)

Spotty showers and storms to bring some relief this afternoon: As temperatures warm into the upper 90s early this afternoon, rain and isolated storms will begin developing around 1 or 2 p.m. These spotty showers will be on and off through sunset, so hopefully a few downpours will bring heat relief for some areas. Storms will be capable of frequent lightning but no severe wind gusts or hail are expected. Rain will likely end around sunset with lows falling into the 70s overnight.

Futurecast updated every hour

Hot and humid this weekend with heat relief early next week: The hot and humid weather will continue Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, with afternoon highs between 100 and 103 degrees. The chance for rain will remain low, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out either day between 1 and 7 p.m.

A ‘cool front’ will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered storms will be around early Monday, and we will feel a pleasant drop in temperatures and humidity during the day. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s Monday, and in the low to mid-90s for much of the week so the heat advisories will no longer be needed. A slight chance of rain will continue each afternoon next week.