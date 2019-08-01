Hot and humid Thursday, a few spotty showers possible.. rain chance increases this weekend

With little change to the weather pattern Thursday, we will experience the hot, humid and mainly dry conditions that took over yesterday. Rainfall and a cool-down are on the way this weekend.

We will see some patchy fog again this morning, but we do not have any advisories for dense fog. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s at sunrise, warming to near 90 degrees by noon, on our way to highs in the low to mid 90s in most areas. Heat index values will approach or exceed 100 degrees during the warmest hours this afternoon and early evening.

As for the chance for any rain, we do have an ongoing complex of storms north of the ArkLaTex, that may bring scattered rain chances north of I-20 this morning, and it will send cloud cover across the region today bringing sometimes mostly cloudy skies.

Futurecast does show the potential for a few showers this morning north of I-20, with perhaps spotty development later today south of I-20.

High pressure will move west opening the door for a few disturbances to move in from our north this weekend. This will bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. While it won’t be an all-day rain, off and on storms could bring gusty wind and frequent lightning. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas, but we may see some 1 to 2 inch totals across southern Arkansas.

Weekend highs will fall into the 80s before a quick return to the 90s as the rain comes to an end early next week.

