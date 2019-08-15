Hot and humid Thursday, no heat advisory, rain moving out

The radar is quiet this morning, and we are in for a mostly sunny and hot Thursday. Humidity remains high, but no heat advisories or heat warnings are in effect today.

This morning a few clouds will linger across east Texas and Louisiana, but we will eventually turn partly cloudy then mostly sunny as we move through the day. With clearing skies across Oklahoma and Arkansas, we may see some dense fog north of I-30 through sunrise.

Behind the cold front that brought thunderstorms yesterday, most areas are running a few degrees cooler, but it’s still warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in most areas. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values between 101 and 103 degrees. Hot, but not hot enough to trigger a heat advisory today.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Wind will turn to the southeast today at 5 to 10 miles per hour keeping the humidity coming as we move through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Unfortunately, it looks like there will be little chance for any rain through Saturday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens to our west and keeps the rain to our north.

Very slight rain chances will return late in the weekend as the sea-breeze will become more active into early next week. 20 to 30 percent afternoon/evening rain chances are expected Sunday through Wednesday. This will keep temperatures from reaching 100 degrees, but it will stay hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

