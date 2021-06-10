Hot and humid Thursday, rain expected in a few areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The stubborn system that brought the flash flooding earlier this week refuses to leave us alone, and the tail end of it may bring some rain to Arkansas and Louisiana again today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for Nevada and Columbia Counties in Arkansas, and Claiborne Parish in Louisiana.

The story for the rest of us will be the heat today. Hot and humid weather is expected with high-pressure building across east Texas. This will bring more sunshine to most areas today and push highs into the low mid-90s. High humidity will keep our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures close to 100 degrees.

Let’s talk about the rain that some of us will see today. We are seeing a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms develop in Arkansas. These cells will slowly drift southwest into the Flash Flood Watch area through the morning. The concern is that these cells may be slow-moving and drop a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain with possibly isolated higher amounts.

Futurecast shows the rain mainly staying confined to Arkansas and Louisiana, with drying weather across east Texas and into the Shreveport/Bossier area. I can’t completely rule out a stray shower in Shreveport or Texarkana today.

High pressure will continue to strengthen Friday and Saturday likely ending the chance of rain in all areas. High temperatures will chug along in the low to mid-90s with very high humidity through Saturday.

We have a ‘cool front’ on the way Sunday that will help drop the humidity a notch or two even though highs will stay near 90 degrees. This front may also bring a few rain showers and isolated storms Sunday into early next week. Rain is not expected to be heavy, but we will keep you updated if that outlook changes.