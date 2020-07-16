Hot and humid Thursday through the weekend, scattered rain may return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today will be the 6th consecutive day we’ve had some kind of heat warning or advisory, so it’s best to limit your time outside to the early morning hours. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a pattern change by the middle of next week.

Expect morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We may see some clouds early but we will eventually see sunshine burst out later this morning and for much of the afternoon. This will push our high temperatures into the mid-90s, with high humidity bringing heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures near or above 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the region today, only a few of our east Texas counties have been removed from the advisory.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures
Thursday afternoon forecast ‘feels like’ temperatures

High pressure continues to limit the chance for rain across much of the region. Future clouds and radar is showing a few brief showers developing this morning in some spots, but we will likely miss out on the rain across most of the ArkLaTex for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This may help to lower the humidity somewhat as the ground becomes drier, but we will still be dealing with heat index temperatures above 100 degrees each day.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

To put things in perspective, this is typical July heat as the average high this time of the year is 94 degrees. It’s the length of this heatwave that we need a break from. It’s looking like the area of high pressure causing this pattern may weaken next week and move northeast. This would open up the door to scattered rainfall returning in the Tuesday through Thursday timeframe. If this were to occur it’s possible we could see the heat let up for a few days.

