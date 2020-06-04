Hot and humid Thursday, Tropical Storm Cristobal impacts remain likely early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a hot and humid Thursday with dwindling rain chances in most areas. If we do get any storms going north of I-30, the atmosphere is favorable for a few strong wind gusts.

Information on today’s weather forecast can be found under this tropical update.

National Hurricane Center 4 a.m. Thursday update

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to sit stationary over southern Mexico. It has weakened since it is currently over land, but it will turn north and move over the warm Gulf waters in the upcoming days. It will approach the Louisiana coast late this weekend into early next week. After it makes landfall as a Tropical Storm it will turn towards the ArkLaTex putting northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas in the path of the inner bands which can produce heavy rainfall.

We could see a few showers/isolated thunderstorms associated with the outer bands of Cristobal late Sunday, but most of the impacts will be felt throughout the day Monday. In addition to heavy rain, we could see an isolated tornado, but this will be a higher threat well to the east of the ArklaTex. Wind speeds will weaken as it moves inland but I still think we could see some 20 to 30 mile per hour wind gusts Monday.

Expected rainfall between now and next Wednesday

If a track shift further to the west occurs, and the center passes closer to east Texas, this would put more of the ArkLaTex in an area likely to receive heavy rain. Due to this being 4/5 days away, check back for updates as the rainfall map will change due to shifts in the track from the National Hurricane Center.

As for your Thursday weather, it will be hot and humid. Expect temperatures to warm from the low/mid 70s this morning to the low 90s this afternoon.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

The hot temperatures will get the air rising, and cool air outflow from dying storms to our north may help to trigger scattered storms mainly across Arkansas and Oklahoma this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe thunderstorms in place for the far northern ArkLaTex. A storm or two could bring a damaging wind gust in these areas.

Thursday severe weather outlook

Rain and storm chances as a whole are drying up for the rest of the ArkLaTex. Don’t expect to see much more than a stray storm or rain shower across the rest of the region.

Hot and mainly dry weather will continue Friday – Sunday before potential tropical impacts early next week.

