Hot and humid weather continues with rain increasing late this weekend

Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend with high humidity. The threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday and could continue through next weekend.

Thursday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. We have warmed into the low to middle 90s this afternoon. That heat has combined with the very humid conditions to produce heat indices in the 100 to 105-degree range. We will likely not see much change tomorrow or this weekend. Friday will once again see lows in the middle 70s. Look for daytime highs to return to the middle 90s with the heat index once again surpassing 100 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky tonight. Low clouds will once again increase late tonight. Friday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky. Look for those clouds to quickly mix in with sunshine for most of the day. A random shower cannot be ruled out, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry. We will not see any change Friday night and Saturday. The low clouds will again return Friday night and mix with sunshine Saturday. Rain chances will stay very low.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will break down as another upper-level trough moves into the middle of the country. This will allow the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return to the ArkLaTex starting Sunday. Models are in good agreement that this disturbance could stall to our north through all of next week. That means we could see the threat of rain linger through next weekend.

Even though we will have a chance of rain each day next week, we shouldn’t have any issues with flooding. Models continue to indicate that most locations will receive one to two inches of rain. It is possible that scattered areas could see two to three inches over the northern half of the area. Severe weather is also not going to be much of a concern. If we experience any, it should be very isolated.

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Thanks to the clouds and potential rain next week, daytime temperatures will be slightly below normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will stay slightly above normal in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren