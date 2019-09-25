Hot and humid Wednesday with dry air taking over in most areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Any chance for rain will be confined to the extreme northern ArkLaTex today with partly cloudy and hot conditions taking over for much of the region.

This morning we’ll enjoy the typical comfortable start with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The front that has been producing rain across the northern ArkLaTex this week remains close enough that we may see a few more showers and storms in the afternoon heat mainly north of I-30. We could see brief shower in Texarkana with Shreveport stuck under partly cloudy skies for another day. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

With little change to the pattern most of us will be in the low 90s this afternoon, but we may see a few areas in the 93 to 95 degree range, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Wednesday forecast highs

Unfortunately, there is little relief in the short term pattern as we’ll be dry in nearly all areas Thursday. We may see a few showers return this weekend but this activity will remain spotty and most areas will stay dry. The stubborn ridge of high pressure that has been delivering heat the entire month may actually strengthen early next week bringing highs in the mid 90s.

Longer term, we may finally be in for a pattern change that will bring a significant temperature drop next Thursday/Friday.

