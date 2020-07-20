Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms in some areas Monday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid July weather isn’t going anywhere this week, but temperatures will actually run near or just below average thanks to the chance of a few spotty to scattered showers and storms each day.

For your Monday, out the door temperatures at sunrise will be in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s this afternoon (average high for Shreveport is 94°). High humidity will bring heat index temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees, hot, but there is no Heat Advisory today.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Coming off a dry week and weekend, we will see rainfall return to the region this week. It won’t be enough to impact all areas in the upcoming days, but a disturbance moving east along the Gulf coast will help to push a few sea-breeze type showers and storms into mainly east Texas and Louisiana during the afternoon and early evening. The coverage of the rain will be highest south of I-20.

It looks like a slightly better push of p.m. showers and thunderstorms will occur Tuesday. It is this increase in daily rain chances and cloud cover that will hold our high temperatures at or below normal tomorrow as well. Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days will likely be less than an inch in all areas.

High pressure will reorganize and keep most areas dry Wednesday and Thursday, but another push off the Gulf Of Mexico will help to increase the chance of cooling rain and storms late in the week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area that will move into the Gulf for potential tropical development this week. As of now, there is a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

