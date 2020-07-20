Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms in some areas Monday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid July weather isn’t going anywhere this week, but temperatures will actually run near or just below average thanks to the chance of a few spotty to scattered showers and storms each day.

For your Monday, out the door temperatures at sunrise will be in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s this afternoon (average high for Shreveport is 94°). High humidity will bring heat index temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees, hot, but there is no Heat Advisory today.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Coming off a dry week and weekend, we will see rainfall return to the region this week. It won’t be enough to impact all areas in the upcoming days, but a disturbance moving east along the Gulf coast will help to push a few sea-breeze type showers and storms into mainly east Texas and Louisiana during the afternoon and early evening. The coverage of the rain will be highest south of I-20.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

It looks like a slightly better push of p.m. showers and thunderstorms will occur Tuesday. It is this increase in daily rain chances and cloud cover that will hold our high temperatures at or below normal tomorrow as well. Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days will likely be less than an inch in all areas.

High pressure will reorganize and keep most areas dry Wednesday and Thursday, but another push off the Gulf Of Mexico will help to increase the chance of cooling rain and storms late in the week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area that will move into the Gulf for potential tropical development this week. As of now, there is a 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss