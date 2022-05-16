After receiving some rain over parts of the ArkLaTex this weekend, our area will settle back into a hot and dry pattern until the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures this week will likely be hotter than last week. Cooler air briefly returns this weekend.

High temperatures so far today

The heat resumes: Monday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and lower 70s. We have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. It will get even hotter in the coming days. Tuesday will once again likely begin with lows in the 60s and lower 70s. Highs Tuesday afternoon will soar into the low to middle 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast

A little rain: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see some quiet weather Tuesday. Most of the area will be dry Monday night. A few thunderstorms will skirt across the north part of our area Monday night into Tuesday morning. The rest of the area will likely see a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will likely stay dry through most of the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to heat up as we progress through the week. Expect highs to settle into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Weekend storms lead to cooler temperatures: A surge of cooler air will spread into the middle of the country late this week and this weekend. This will bring a chance for some scattered thunderstorms that could be strong to severe late Friday, Friday night, and possibly Saturday. Thanks to this weekend’s clouds and rain, it will be much cooler. Highs Saturday will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 80s. We could see highs in the 70s and low 80s Sunday. The heat will gradually return next week as highs warm back into the lower 90s. Overnight lows this weekend will cool into the 50s and lower 60s. They will warm back to near 70s next week.



Rainfall totals to be very limited: Long-range models indicate that the rain from this weekend could exceed one inch over much of the area. As of right now, it appears that the highest totals will be over the northern half of the area. One model does show that some rain will again be possible by the middle of the week. However, most models show that we will likely stay dry.