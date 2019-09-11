Hot and mainly dry weather to continue, still watching for possible Gulf depression

After today, upper-level high pressure will keep the ArkLaTex hot and dry for most of the week ahead. It’s still quite possible a tropical depression or even a tropical storm could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the middle 90s. Look for the heat to intensify a little in the coming days. Upper-level high pressure that has been centered to our east is going to expand back over our area. This will pretty much eliminate any hope for the pop-up storm and it will also continue our streak of days with above-normal temperatures. Look for lows Wednesday morning to be in the low 70s. We’ll see daytime highs return to the middle to even upper 90s in a few spots. These conditions will likely continue through the weekend.

By the first of next week, a disturbance that is now over the western Atlantic will be moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The upper ridge will retreat back to the east and this tropical system will be steered on the backside of its circulation into the southern US. There is a good chance that this system could become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm early next week. As of right now, most models send the system into the gulf coast well east of our area. This scenario would result in a very limited chance of rain for our area.

In the longer range outlook, models are hinting that our next best shot at rain may hold off until next weekend. A cold front will try to ease into our area and bring a better shot for some showers and thunderstorm. Obviously, this is 10+ days away and is subject to change. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

As of this writing, we have one addition to the ArkLaTex burn ban list. Bowie county in NE TX is now under a burn ban. Click here for a complete list of area burn bans.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 90/67

–Todd Warren

