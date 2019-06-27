Hot and mostly dry through Friday, scattered storms return this weekend

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the ArkLaTex Thursday, this may bring our hottest temperatures of the week while putting the brakes on the chance for a cooling rain shower in most areas.

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s at the sunrise hour with partly cloudy skies and a very light south breeze. Patchy to dense fog is developing north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It should be smooth sailing today, as high pressure keeps most areas hot and dry. Expect afternoon highs to reach the low 90s with a light south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast highs.

The sea-breeze has been active for the past 2 days, and we may see enough of a push from the south wind to see a few isolated showers or storms mainly south of I-20 this afternoon. No severe weather is expected but any thunderstorms will bring frequent lightning.

The Saharan dust is now moving up from the coast and will likely be at its worst today and Friday. The dust can bring allergies and respiratory problems for some. Limit your time outside if this applies to you.

Look for a mainly dry pattern Friday before a disturbance moves in from the northern Gulf of Mexico as we move through the weekend. This will likely bring a few scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday mainly during the afternoon and evening. The scattered rain chance will continue into next week keeping our temperatures running in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days may be in the 1 to 1.5 inch range.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.