Hot and mostly dry weather builds this week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a weeklong heatwave, followed by a few days of closely watching Hurricane Ida, our weather will turn quiet for the remainder of the week. This means a return to the typical hot and dry late summer weather, but we can look forward to cooler mornings late this week and into the weekend.

Tropical Depression Ida continues to move northeast through Tennessee, and it will be far enough from us today to have very little impact on our weather.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s early this morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with more sun today, winding up in the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be around 100 to 102 degrees. Wind will remain out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The chance for rain is very low today, but there is potential for a brief rain shower to develop mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. If this rain develops it may only be trace amounts, so I expect most of us will have dry weather today under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer tomorrow, but we will see some spotty rain potential Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front will move through early Thursday. While it may not bring rain, the hope is this front can drop our humidity a notch or two. This is the reason we may have cooler mornings late this week and into the weekend with overnight lows in the 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-90s through Labor Day weekend.

If you have outdoor plans over the long weekend, we should be dry Saturday and Sunday, but it looks like we could see some rain return early next week.

