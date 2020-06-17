Hot and partly cloudy Wednesday, a chance for afternoon storms in east Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday will turn into a partly cloudy and hot day. Our chance for afternoon rain will again be highest across east Texas as drier air is taking over in Arkansas and Louisiana.

There will be little to no change to the temperatures today. We will start out near 70 degrees this morning and then warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We still have enough juice in the atmosphere across east Texas and perhaps Oklahoma, that as we warm up today and the air starts to rise we could see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms develop. Rain will be possible between noon and sunset. A stray shower as far east as Shreveport or Texarkana can’t be ruled out.

High pressure will continue to keep most areas dry Thursday, with a very slight chance of any rain developing. Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry and hot as highs will climb into the mid 90s.

The ridge of high pressure that has kept out pattern hot and quiet this week will break down late tthis weekend. We could see a few late day showers and storms on Father’s Day, it’s more likely we’ll see rain and thunderstorms early next week. Temperatures should drop back to normal levels with the higher chance for rain returning.

