Hot days are ahead for the ArkLaTex with small rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The break from the August heat and humidity came to an end on Saturday. The overall pattern shows the ArkLaTex returning to a typical August pattern. This afternoon, we are seeing a few showers over Northeast Texas. A few more isolated showers will be possible for Sunday in Northwest Louisiana. Highs will warm into the middle 90s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast. Highs for Sunday

Beginning next week, high-pressure ridging will remain strong preventing much rising air to produce showers and thunderstorms. As a result, daytime highs will rise into the upper 90s. Heat index values will get close to the 105 range. It is important for people to practice heat safety. Heat relief will come at the end of the week. An upper disturbance will help increase rain chances for Friday and Saturday.

In the tropics, we are beginning to see an increase in activity. The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic. The second tropical wave has a medium chance of developing in five days. Models are showing it will bring some impacts to the Caribbean island near the end of next week! We are slowly getting closer to the peak of hurricane season. The peak normally occurs around September 10th or 11th.

Tropical Outlook in the Atlantic