Upper-level high pressure has settled back over Arkansas and brought the return of near triple-digit heat. This ridge will keep us hot and dry until a weak front brings a chance of some rain starting Friday. The rain could stick around through next weekend.

High temperatures so far today

The heat will stick around: Temperatures Sunday around the ArkLaTex began in the mid to upper 70s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, the above-normal temperatures returned Sunday afternoon with highs eventually settling into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. We likely won’t see much change until the end of the week. Temperatures Monday morning will once again settle into the mid to upper 70s. Expect daytime highs to once again climb into the upper 90s with triple-digits possible in a few spots. The chance of hitting 100 will likely be highest in those areas that have not received rain recently.

Plenty of sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will be hardpressed to see much rain for the next several days. Expect a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex tonight with a few low clouds possibly late. We will see a partly cloudy sky once again Monday. After a mostly clear sky Monday night, the sunshine will return Tuesday. Expect this pattern to continue until Friday

Futurecast updated every hour

More rain on the distant horizon: It still appears that a weak front will move into the ArkLaTex Friday and this weekend. This will be enough to trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The threat of rain will begin Friday, reach its peak Saturday, and likely end Sunday. Temperatures will drop to near-normal levels Friday and this weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s. The following week will likely begin with the return of sunshine and above-normal temperatures with highs soaring back into the upper 90s.



Models split on how much rain: Many models have backed off on the amount of rain that they are projecting. Some show totals of less than ¼”. Others still show that much of the area will receive more than an inch. Given the time of year, we can expect that any rain will be rather scattered so we will likely once again see a big variation in the amount of rain that falls on the area. If you want some rain, keep your fingers crossed that you are one of the lucky ones. I know mine are!