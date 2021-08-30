Tracking the Tropics banner
Hot & dry weather settles in and could hang around a while

Ida will begin to move away from our region allowing upper-level high pressure to settle in.  Expect hot and dry weather for most of the week ahead with above-normal temperatures through the Labor Day weekend.

Ida will soon be a tropical depression and will begin to move away from our region. Today was a rather windy day with gusts of 20 to 30 mph on the west side of Ida’s circulation.  Temperatures have climbed into the lower 90s.  With Ida moving away, we will see an increase in the heat around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures Tuesday will likely begin in the low to middle 70s.  Look for daytime highs to soar into the middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that any clouds and rain associated with Ida in our area today will depart.  We will become mostly clear tonight.  Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday.  We will likely stay dry Tuesday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky.  Expect a partly cloudy sky Wednesday.  A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry.

Upper-level high pressure will strengthen and settle over the southern half of the country.  This will create hot and dry weather for the rest of the week.  Highs will likely stay in the middle 90s. We could see a small break in the humidity later in the week.  This will allow lows to ease into the upper 60s to lower 70s by Friday and the weekend.  The Labor Day weekend will stay hot with high remaining in the middle 90s.

This ridge will finally weaken by the middle of next week as an upper-level trough develops over the midwest.  This will allow the chance of rain to increase and temperatures to cool down.  Highs should cool into the lower 90s.  Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  As of right now, there are no concerns for the Gulf of Mexico for the next week and a half. Tropical Storm Kate has developed in the Atlantic and will stay over the Atlantic. There is a small chance of tropical development in the western Caribbean. Given the weather pattern expected during the next week, it is doubtful that any development there would threaten our area. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

