Hot Friday, humidity returns this weekend, chance for rain increases next week

It’s Friday, we are in for another perfect morning, but this is the afternoon we will begin to feel changes that will bring an end to the unseasonably comfortable July pattern we’ve had so far this week.

Out the door this morning before 8 a.m. and we will have temperatures in the mid-60s under mostly clear skies as dry air holds on through the first half of the day.

The change for us today will be a wind shift from the northeast to the southeast. This will slowly increase our humidity today and into the weekend. Sunshine and a push from the south breeze will warm most areas into the low 90s this afternoon. Wind speeds will be light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

I continue to leave rain out of the Saturday forecast, but there could be an isolated shower near the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. Sunday we may see a few showers and isolated storms as far north as I-20, and perhaps the Arkansas border. If you have outdoor plans, no need to worry as the showers will be lightly scattered and won’t last very long. Expect weekend highs to remain in the low 90s with morning temperatures slowly increasing to around 70 degrees after being in the low to mid-60s during the week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A disturbance will move into the northern ArkLaTex Monday into Tuesday, and this will bring scattered showers and storms early next week. The chance for rain will keep highs in the low 90s. Rainfall accumulations look to be less than an inch in all areas.

Rainfall accumulations through next Friday

