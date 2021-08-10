Hot, humid, and dry weather continues until the end of the week, Tropical Storm Fred threatens Florida

The hot, humid, and dry weather will continue through the workweek. Rain will increase this weekend with slightly below normal temperatures settling in next week. Tropical Storm Fred will threaten Florida by the weekend and likely will not impact the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday has been another hot, humid, and dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon they climbed into the middle 90s. Heat indices have once again soared to 105 and above. We will not see any change for the next few days. Wednesday will likely begin with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 90s with the heat index likely surpassing 105 over most of the area.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky during most of the night tonight with a few low clouds developing late. Expect the mix of sunshine and clouds once again Wednesday. This pattern will likely repeat itself Wednesday night and Thursday.

Upper-level high pressure centered over the southern half of the country is the reason for our hot and dry pattern. By the end of the week, it will become centered over the Rockies. This will allow the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to return to the area Friday. Rain chance will likely increase this weekend when they will be at their peak. The chance of rain will continue through most of next week but will decrease. Temperatures will likely decline to slightly below normals during the day. Highs will settle into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows during the next ten days will likely settle into the middle 70s.

The disturbance that is now in the eastern Caribbean will become Tropical Storm Fred, if it hasn’t already. This storm will likely encounter several landmasses as it tracks to the northwest during the next several days. Consequently, it will likely remain a tropical storm. It will threaten Florida this weekend. As of right now, it appears that it will track across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It could strengthen some as it does so and eventually make landfall over the Florida panhandle early next week. It will likely not bring any weather impacts to our area. Stay tuned!

