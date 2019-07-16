Live Now
Baton Rouge police to hold news conference on death of museum founder
Hot, humid, and dry weather for the rest of the week

Rain threat for the ArkLaTex will soon end. Hot, humid, and dry weather pattern settles in with near normal temperatures for the next several days.

Flood producing rainfall fell on the northern edge of the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday morning. Radar estimates indicate that anywhere from 6 to 16″ of rain fell over parts of Howard, Hempstead, and Nevada counties. The rest of the area was hot and mainly dry with a few scattered afternoon storms.

The good news is that most of the rain has left the areas affected by the flooding and that we will likely see dry conditions for most of the week ahead. With the upper-level weakness associated with the remnants of Barry moving towards the east, upper-level high pressure will build into the southern half of the country. This ridge will shut off the rain and produce near normal temperatures for most of the week ahead. Expect daytime highs to be in the low to mid-90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid-70s.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Changes could be on the way by the beginning of next week. Models are indicating that we will see the ridge over the eastern half of the country break down. This will result in a cold front that could make it through the ArkLaTex bring the threat of more rain to begin next week. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date 94/73.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 76°

Thursday

94° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Friday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 75°

Monday

90° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
93°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
93°

