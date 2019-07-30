Hot, humid, and mainly dry until the weekend

Rain chances to decrease for the rest of the workweek with near normal temperatures. The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return by the weekend.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s. As expected, the main focus for showers and thunderstorms was centered over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Look for any leftover rain to end Tuesday evening. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night with lows once again in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday looks to be a mainly dry day around the area as upper-level high pressure centered to our west keeps a lid on any scattered storms that try to develop. Thanks to more sunshine, temperatures will likely be closer to normal with highs Wednesday in the low to mid 90s. See the very latest outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

These mainly dry conditions will likely continue through the rest of the workweek. Expect a partly cloudy sky through Friday. Daytime highs will likely stay in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to mid 70s. We could see some changes this weekend. Indications are that the upper-level ridge will shift a little back to the west. This will allow for scattered storms to move from north to south across the area. It now appears that the best chance for any rain will be Saturday night through Sunday. The rain threat will likely diminish once again to begin next week. Look for daytime highs this weekend and early next week to mainly stay in the low 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Rain potential through next Tuesday

As of right now, models show that rainfall totals will likely be in the 1/2 to one inch range for most of the ArkLaTex. It is possible that we could see some heavier totals over the eastern half of the area.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching two areas. The disturbance that is further east shows the most promise to become a depression or tropical storm. Both of these systems will likely stay well east of the ArkLaTex and probably east of the US coast.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

