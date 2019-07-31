Hot, humid, & dry until the weekend

Hot, humid and mainly dry conditions to stick around through Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms still expected for the weekend. Hottest air of the summer possible by the end of next week.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s and warmed into the low to mid 90s. We didn’t see much of any rain. Expect much of the same for the rest of the workweek. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky around the area Wednesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Thursday with mainly dry conditions. Lows Thursday morning will be in the low to mid 70s. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

We will begin to see a very slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Most locations Friday will stay dry. Look for daytime highs Friday to return to the low to mid 90s. The upper level ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us so hot and dry will shift back to the west. this will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to move north to south across our area this weekend. Right now models show that rainfall potential will probably be in the 1/2 to one inch range.

We could see a shift to a hotter and drier weather pattern by the end of next week. Upper level high pressure will continue to build more southeast and could become centered over our part of the country during the second week of August. By the end of next week, we could see highs in a few spots in the mid to upper 90s. So far, the hottest temperature in Shreveport this summer has been 96 degrees.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

