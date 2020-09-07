Hot Labor Day weather with a chance of a stray late day shower, warm temperatures likely sticking around this week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will bring us typical Summer conditions for Labor Day. The cold front we were hoping would bring a nice temperature drop later this week, doesn’t look like it’s going to move into the ArkLaTex which will keep our temperatures running warm throughout the week.

Labor Day morning is looking excellent if you are headed outside for some exercise or enjoying our local lakes and rivers. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at sunrise, warming into the mid to upper 80s by noon, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Humidity will be at normal levels, meaning you will feel it, but it won’t be so oppressive as to necessitate a heat advisory, as heat index values will likely stay below 100 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After a sunny morning we will turn partly cloudy is most areas through the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm mainly across east Texas. Expect ligtning to accompany any thunderstorms that can get going, but severe weather and heavy rain is not likely.

Forecast models are now in better agreement that the unseasonably strong cold front moving across the contry this week will stay to the northwest of the ArkLaTex, which means we won’t receive the Fall-like cool down many of us were hoping for late in the week. With the front staying north, so will most of the rain, as we will only see slight chances for rain Wednesday through Friday.

There is some hope humidity may drop off somewhat towards the weekend, but it will otherwise remain seasonal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the upcoming weekend.

