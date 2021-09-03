Hot Labor Day weekend, rain returns Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather will continue through Sunday, but a front will bring rain and a drop in temperatures late Sunday into Labor Day.

Your Friday will begin with temperatures in the low 70s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the morning. A bit of good news, there won’t be a heat advisory today as we’ve had a slight drop in humidity. That said, it’s going to remain hot as highs will be in the mid-90s with a heat index around 100 degrees this afternoon.

We have had afternoon thunderstorms the past 2 days, but the rain will have a harder time developing today as the front that triggered the rain has moved south of the region. We could still see a rogue or stray shower develop at some point this afternoon, especially south of I-20, but most areas will be dry and partly cloudy today and tomorrow.

Our next cold front will roll in Sunday, this will give us some temperature relief next week, but it won’t help out this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, there will be rain and isolated thunderstorms Sunday morning across the northern ArkLaTex, with the showers and storms moving south into the I-20 corridor of Texas and Louisiana by Sunday afternoon/evening. We aren’t looking at heavy rain, but if you have outdoor plans like boating, fishing, or camping over the long weekend we may have some lightning around Sunday and Labor Day.

The rain may move through quick enough that we don’t have much on Labor Day, but areas south of I-20 should see that storm chance linger through Monday morning.

This front will drop highs into the low 90s for much of next week with a drop in humidity as well. It should feel much better than the hot and humid weather we have felt this week.

National Hurricane Center 5 day development outlook

One thing to watch next week.. the National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a wave that will move into the Gulf Of Mexico early next week. While the computer models don’t show any significant development, it’s possible this wave could move into the northern Gulf at some point giving us a few nervous moments along the Texas/Lousiana coast. We will keep you updated, but this is nothing to be concerned about this weekend.