Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Hot temperatures for Monday with more thunderstorms for Tuesday

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An area of low pressure continues to track northeastward into Arkansas and Mississippi. So far, we have seen no severe weather. Although the early morning thunderstorms have dumped over 1-2 inches of rain for much of the ArkLaTex. As low pressure moves away from the ArkLaTex, the scattered thunderstorms should decrease tonight. Low temperatures are only dropping down into the 60s!

Monday will be a hot and humid afternoon. A strong southwest wind and decreasing skies will allow for highs to warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Normally, highs should be in the lower 80s. However, we have one more round of strong storms possible for this week. The next cold front will arrive on Monday night and Tuesday. The main threats will likely be wind and hail.

Severe Outlook for Monday and Tuesday

The front will exit the region on Tuesday evening. The second half of the forecast looks nice! Highs will drop down to near normal for this time of the year! A brief warmup will occur as we move towards the weekend. Rain chances may return for the weekend. However, the small rain chances are not set in stone yet!

The next seven days

