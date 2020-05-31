Hot temperatures to continue in the ArkLaTex; slight rain chances midweek

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat is on again in the ArkLaTex. Currently, we are seeing temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. High presssure remains in control of our forecast. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s.

Highs for Monday

Monday will be another nice and warm afternoon. Highs will return into middle and upper 80s. Unlike this weekend, humidity will begin to increase which lead to a heat index penealty for the region. The upper high will begin to shift to the west. As a result, we have enough of a weakness to produce a few afternoon showers and storms in the ArkLaTex. Rain chances are just only 20-30%. The upper ridge will move back overhead for the end of the week.

You can expect lots of changes starting this weekend. The hurricane center has outlined an area in the Bay of Campeche that has a 50% chance of development. Currently, Tropical Storm Amanda in the Eastern Pacific has made landfall in Mexico. The system will spin its wheels in the Bay of Campeche for a couple of days. Models are showing an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf by Saturday or Sunday. It is too early to say where it will go and our impacts from it. We will keep you advised throughout the week.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 88° 67°

Monday

89° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 89° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 89° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 90° 72°

Thursday

91° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Friday

93° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss