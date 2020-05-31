Hot temperatures to continue in the ArkLaTex; slight rain chances midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat is on again in the ArkLaTex. Currently, we are seeing temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. High presssure remains in control of our forecast. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s.

Highs for Monday

Monday will be another nice and warm afternoon. Highs will return into middle and upper 80s. Unlike this weekend, humidity will begin to increase which lead to a heat index penealty for the region. The upper high will begin to shift to the west. As a result, we have enough of a weakness to produce a few afternoon showers and storms in the ArkLaTex. Rain chances are just only 20-30%. The upper ridge will move back overhead for the end of the week.

You can expect lots of changes starting this weekend. The hurricane center has outlined an area in the Bay of Campeche that has a 50% chance of development. Currently, Tropical Storm Amanda in the Eastern Pacific has made landfall in Mexico. The system will spin its wheels in the Bay of Campeche for a couple of days. Models are showing an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf by Saturday or Sunday. It is too early to say where it will go and our impacts from it. We will keep you advised throughout the week.

The next seven days

