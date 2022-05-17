SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 90-degree heat will settle into the ArkLaTex as high pressure builds today. It will be hot and dry through Friday afternoon, with a cold front bringing our next chance of thunderstorms and a temperature drop late Friday into the weekend.

Hot and dry today: Early morning temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s giving us a break from the expected heat that will build today for at least a few hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by noon, with most areas reaching highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. This will put us in record territory, as the record in Shreveport is 93°, and 94° in Texarkana.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

There is a complex of storms passing north of us in Oklahoma and Texas, and this will result in partly cloudy skies today. Futurecast wants to bring a few rain showers into Arkansas, and while this could happen, it’s likely to have little impact on the day. Expect partly cloudy and hot weather for the remainder of the work week.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Breezy and hot Wednesday through Friday: A breezy south wind will develop tomorrow, with gusts over 20 miles per hour. In addition to pushing record high temperatures, this wind off the Gulf will be cranking up our humidity as we move towards the weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid-90s during this time with little chance for any rain until late Friday.

Cold front arrives late Friday into the weekend: A cold front will approach the ArkLaTex late Friday afternoon. A few thunderstorms may develop Friday evening into Friday night ahead of the front. If this happens the storms may be capable of high wind and hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has the northern ArkLaTex in their severe weather outlook during this time.

Severe weather outlook late Friday into early Saturday morning

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop Saturday, but there is some uncertainty as to the threat of severe weather so we are not in the severe weather outlook Saturday, but this may change once the timing of the storms comes into focus.

We will feel cooler air take over behind this front as the rain tapers off Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, with daytime highs falling into the 70s and low 80s. The humidity will fall off behind the front as well making those 80-degree days late this weekend into early next week feel pretty nice.