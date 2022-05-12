SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will feel no change to the weather pattern today as it will be another mostly sunny, hot, and humid day. A few areas may see some rain return late Friday and again Saturday.

We will have a few hours with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s early this morning. Once the sun is high in the sky we will warm up quickly, into the upper 80s by lunchtime, with highs in the low to mid-90s. We will be a few degrees lower than the record highs for the date. Wind will be very light, out of the southwest at 5 miles per hour under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

A slight chance of storms returning Friday in Louisiana and Arkansas: This stubborn area of high pressure will finally fizzle out tomorrow as a disturbance moves across the Gulf of Mexico. This area of low pressure will trigger storms east of the ArkLaTex around noon Friday. Some of the storms will hold together long enough to move into Arkansas and Louisiana during the late afternoon and evening. The rain may push as far west as I-49, but it’s looking doubtful it will hold together long enough to reach Texas or Oklahoma.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

The storms will be tapping into very hot and humid air which means there will be strong updrafts as that warm air is pulled from the surface into the storms. As the air falls back to the surface we may have some strong wind gusts, so the Storm Prediction Center has placed a few areas in the ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for severe thunderstorms. This means 1 or 2 storms could bring a damaging wind gust, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Friday (high wind)

The heat will continue this weekend with another round of lightly scattered storms Saturday. The hot and humid pattern will continue into next week with highs in the low to mid-90s. It still looks like we may see a cold front next weekend, so we will hopefully see temperatures return to average in the low to mid-80s.