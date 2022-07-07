SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday will turn into another hot and humid day with a heat advisory and little chance for rain to cool us down. We have finally found some relief in the forecast, and it should arrive by the middle of next week.

Hot and mostly dry today: You won’t feel any change in the temperatures today as we are headed for highs near 100 degrees give or take a degree or two. The hottest temperatures will remain across the I-30 corridor including Texarkana where we have regularly reached the low 100s this week. Highs will be in the upper 90s across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. High humidity will yield a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperature above 105 degrees this afternoon triggering another heat advisory through 7 p.m.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs (left) and heat index (right)

We had a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across northwest Louisiana yesterday, but we won’t see as much rain today. Only a few spotty short-lived showers may develop in the afternoon heat near and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. It will otherwise be mostly sunny this morning and partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

Scattered rain and storms late Saturday into early Sunday: A large dome of high pressure will continue to keep us hot and dry through Saturday afternoon. The high will finally break down and move west late Saturday. This will open the door for a weak front to move into the ArkLaTex Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible mainly overnight, and the heat and humidity will linger into next Monday and Tuesday.

Heat relief looks possible next Wednesday through Friday: It’s starting to look like some tropical juice will move into the ArkLaTex off the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week. Rain and thunderstorms and overall cloud cover will increase Wednesday, with scattered storms on and off thorugh Friday. Not only would this be beneficial rainfall, but it would also cool our temperatures to the low and mid-90s.