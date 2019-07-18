Hot Thursday, no heat advisory, temperature relief next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The broken record weather pattern will continue Thursday, as we’ll see our 2nd consecutive day of afternoon highs in the mid-90s, but the heat advisory has not been extended.

Temperatures are running in the mid to upper 70s this morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. High pressure continues to expand across the region and that will keep a stagnant pattern in place. Highs will reach the mid 90s in all areas with high humidity bringing heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 100 to 104 degrees. Even though there is no heat advisory, try to limit your outdoor activity to the early morning or late evening, hydrate, and limit your time in the sun.

Thursday forecast highs

We will see plenty of sun again today with a few afternoon clouds developing due to the high humidity. Futurecast is again hinting at a stray short-lived shower or two mainly south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Looking into Friday and the weekend the broken record pattern rolls on, with highs in the mid 90s, partly cloudy skies each day.

As the high moves back west it will bring returning rain chances by Sunday mainly across Louisiana and Arkansas. A friendly summer cool front may drop-in Monday into Tuesday, this would keep our rain chances going, and also turn to the wind to the north. This may drop our humidity and temperatures bringing a more tolerable pattern for a few days next week. Overnight lows may even fall into the low and mid 60s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.