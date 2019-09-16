Hot weather pattern continues this week.. lightly scattered rain possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for another week of 90-degree heat with a few areas pushing 100 this afternoon. We will have the chance of a few showers and storms each day, but this activity will remain lightly scattered.

You will step out into low and mid-70s temperatures if you open the door before 9 a.m. With high pressure remaining centered over the region we will have another day of temperatures in the mid and upper 90s (no change from the weekend). A few areas could reach 100 degrees including Shreveport/Bossier.

There is a low in the Gulf of Mexico that will send a few showers into the ArkLaTex today, but expect most of this will stay mainly south of I-20. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy conditions this afternoon.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The low may get pulled north in the upcoming days which could bring slightly higher rain chances during the middle of the week, and drop temperatures into the mid-90s. The sea-breeze looks to be more active towards the weekend and that may help push some more rainfall into the region.

Current outdoor burn restrictions

