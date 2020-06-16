Hot weather pattern continues Tuesday, another round of afternoon showers and storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We won’t see too many changes to the weather pattern today, which will continue to bring heat as well as some pop-up showers mainly through the afternoon and evening.

Morning temperatures will go from the low 70s at sunrise, to the mid-80s by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, close to normal for this time of the year. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

It is looking promising that we will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to cool things down across east Texas and Louisiana this afternoon. Due to the scattered nature of the rain, some areas will be missed, but we could see a few showers drift as far north as the I-30 corridor. We could see a few cells produce some thunder and lightning but no severe weather is expected. Any rain that lingers into the evening will end at sunset.

High pressure looks to strengthen through the middle of the week which will keep most areas dry Wednesday through Saturday. High temperatures will continue to tick upwards eventually winding up in the mid-90s late this week and into the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure will break down late in the weekend bringing an increasing chance for showers and storms early next week. This should help to lower our high temperatures back to normal levels early next week.

