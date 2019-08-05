Tracking the Tropics banner

Hot week ahead; tips to stay safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highs this week will top 90 degrees each day. If you have to be out in it, there are some things you can do to stay safe.

Health officials say the top safety precaution is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, but avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

When the temperature rises, be sure to take rest periods in the shade or go inside for a while.

If you are out in the heat and you experience cramps, headache, nausea, dizziness or other signs of heat-related illness, seek medical attention.

Monday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 78°

Wednesday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 78°

Thursday

97° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 78°

Friday

98° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 79°

Saturday

98° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 78°

Sunday

98° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 78°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
90°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
77°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

