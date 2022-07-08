SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory will be in effect for at least the next 2 days as we will have mostly sunny and dry weather most of Friday and Saturday. A front will arrive in the ArkLaTex late Saturday bringing a chance of storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. A few storms could be on the strong side.

Heat Advisory extended through 7 p.m. Saturday: Temperatures near 80 at sunrise and mostly sunny skies will warm our high temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s again this afternoon. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees between noon and 6 p.m. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A few strong storms are possible late Saturday: Friday will likely be a dry day for most of the ArkLaTex, but we can’t rule out a few spotty rain showers developing in the afternoon heat and humidity. A higher chance for thunderstorms will develop late Saturday afternoon. The area of high pressure bringing the hot and dry weather so far this week will weaken and move west. This will allow a front to drop south into the ArkLaTex closer to sunset. A storm or two in Louisiana and Arkansas could produce high wind or hail, so there is a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe storms as forecast by the Storm Prediction Center. This means widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but an isolated storm or two could bring severe weather hazards.

Severe weather risk late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning

Futurecast updated every hour

Heat continues into early next week, but some relief is on the way by Wednesday: Following Saturday night’s rain, the sun will return quickly on Sunday with highs headed to near 100 degrees again. The near 100-degree heat will continue Monday and Tuesday.

A stronger front will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday. It will be interacting with some tropical air moving up from the Gulf, so rain and a few thunderstorms are expected midweek. Temperatures should fall into the low and mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, with a noticeable drop in humidity late next week and possibly into next weekend.