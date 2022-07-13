SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a hot and humid Wednesday in the ArkLaTex with a dry morning, followed by a chance of scattered storms late in the day. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday

Triple-digit heat for one more day: No major changes to our temperatures today as it will be in the mid-70s at sunrise. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the morning and early afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Our heat index will be above 105 degrees with the humidity factored in, so a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. Work indoors if possible today, and stay hydrated in this heat.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms to develop this afternoon into tonight: A weak frontal boundary is moving into the northern ArkLaTex early this morning. As the front encounters the hot and humid air this afternoon thunderstorms are expected to develop during the mid to late afternoon near the I-30 corridor. These storms will increase in coverage and intensity as they move south through Texas and Louisiana.

Futurecast updated every hour

While the threat of severe weather is low, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather today. This means an isolated severe storm is possible but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main hazard would be a damaging wind gust, followed by large hail.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening

Scattered storms and a slight temperature drop Thursday: The front that triggers the storms later today will stall across the Toledo Bend region of the ArkLaTex tomorrow. This will bring another round of scattered storms to areas south of I-20 Thursday afternoon. We may have a risk of a strong storm or two during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures should fall a few degrees behind the front with highs in the mid-90s Thursday.

Rainfall accumulations won’t be enough to help the worsening drought and burn bans. Rainfall accumulations will be half an inch to 1 inch south of I-20 between now and Thursday night. Natchitoches Parish and Lafayette County have been added to the list of growing burn bans in the ArkLaTex in the past 24 hours. https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/current-arklatex-burn-bans/

Burn bans as of Wednesday morning

We will be dry for a few days heading into the weekend, but another decent chance of rain is on the way late Sunday into Monday which will hold us in the 90s early next week.