SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather pattern will continue today with a chance of thunderstorms mainly across Arkansas and Oklahoma. As hot as it has been this week, it could be even hotter next week, so any chance for rain will be welcome heat relief over the next week or two.

Pinpoint Doppler

The chance for rain will be highest across the northern ArkLaTex today: A complex of thunderstorms is moving across western Oklahoma this morning and will likely hold together long enough to bring rain into the northern ArkLaTex later this morning through the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight’ and ‘Marginal’ Risk outlook for areas along and north of I-30. A few high wind gusts can’t be ruled out but widespread severe weather is not expected. The areas in the outlook are most likely to see rain today, but we can’t rule out a few showers or isolated storms moving as far south as I-20 this afternoon.

Today’s severe weather risk mainly late morning and early afternoon

A lot of areas in Texas and Louisiana will miss out on the rain again and that means another day of heat. Highs will be in the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies across much of the region. Those of us that see rain today will likely have high temperatures in the upper 80s. We will feel a south breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour, breezy, but not as windy as yesterday.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Hot, humid, with a slight chance of rain continuing through at least Saturday: The area of high pressure that is bringing the hot and humid weather won’t budge between now and Friday and that means we will continue to feel highs in the 90s with a slight chance of rain and storms each day. The chance of rain will remain highest across the northern ArkLaTex through Saturday.

Unfortunately, the small chance of rain we have will go away late in the weekend into next week. Highs could warm into the upper 90s and maybe even close to 100 degrees at some point next week.