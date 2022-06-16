SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday is here and it will feel like every other day this week with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. There is a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers or storms returning later today.

Get your outdoor things done early this morning: You will feel the muggy and warm air the second you open the door this morning. Early day temperatures won’t provide much relief as we will be near 80 degrees at sunrise, with highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. High humidity will bring a heat index that will make it feel like it’s 101-103° on your skin this afternoon.

Today’s highs (left) and afternoon heat index (right)

A slight chance of rain returns today through Saturday: It’s not the widespread rain we need to cool us off, but there will be a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms returning this afternoon through this evening. Most of us should temper our excitement, but if you live south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana you may have a few late-day showers and storms move through Natchitoches, Bienville, Red River, Sabine, and De Soto parishes. It’s not likely this rain will reach Shreveport, but our in-house weather model shows a few showers as far north as Shreveport/Bossier late in the day. A strong wind gust can’t be ruled out with the storms today.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rain may make a better push Friday and Saturday: For now, I have kept the chance of rain fairly low, but we may receive a better push of rain into the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday afternoon as storms develop in the afternoon heat. Highs are forecast to remain in the mid to upper 90s, but if the rain is higher in coverage than expected it may hold our temperatures a few degrees lower.

Saharan dust to clear this weekend: As the area of high pressure responsible for the heat re-develops over the ArkLaTex this weekend it will push the dust out of the region. While we may continue to see hazy skies today and tomorrow, our air quality should improve this weekend.

Saharan Dust forecast

Hottest temperatures are on the way next week: High temperatures will make a run at 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday of next week as the high centered over the region will dry up any chance for rain and bring mostly sunny skies. There may be a slight drop in humidity, but heat indices will likely be near the 105-degree mark needed to issue a heat advisory. The heat is likely to be with us throughout the week, but there are some signs rain could return closer to next weekend as well.