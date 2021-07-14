Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Hot with a slight chance of showers today, rain ramps up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat and humidity will build a little more today, but this will be a short-lived heatwave, as the chance of scattered thunderstorms will increase this weekend and into next week.

It should be another lovely July morning with temperatures in the 70s through 9 a.m. High temperatures are headed for the low to mid-90s this afternoon, similar to yesterday, but you will feel more humidity as tropical air off the Gulf Of Mexico begins to drift into the region. Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be near or just above 100 degrees.

Wednesday forecast highs

The chance for rain will stay low in most areas today, but with the arrival of this tropical airmass, we may be able to get a few more spotty showers going this afternoon and evening. The overall chance for rain is low in most areas, but the sea-breeze may help to push in a few thundershowers mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. A similar pattern of heat and a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms will continue tomorrow.

We should start to see an uptick in the potential for rainfall Friday through the weekend. The sea-breeze will get a better push from the coast delivering scattered showers Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, a cold front will begin to move into the ArkLaTex. The arrival of this front and the active sea-breeze will bring a good chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. This front will stall over the ArkLaTex next Monday and Tuesday keeping a high chance of scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. The resulting rain and cloud cover should cool us into the 80s. This front will move out midweek but may lower humidity and temperatures a few degrees in its wake. The 6 to 10-day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a high likelihood of below-average temperatures next week.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day temperature outlook

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days are expected to be between 1 and 2 inches. No flash flood concerns are expected at this point.

