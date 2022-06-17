SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory will return to some areas of the ArkLaTex today, and we may have a few cooling showers and storms for some areas late this afternoon into this evening. Unfortunately, the heat shows no signs of letting up any time soon, and we may have several 100-degree days next week.

Heat Advisory returns for some areas of Arkansas and Louisiana: A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. today for the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. This includes Columbia and Nevada counties in Arkansas and most Louisiana parishes east of I-49. The combination of highs in the mid-90s and high humidity will bring ‘feels like’ temperatures or a heat index up to 107 degrees. Note that if you’re not in the advisory we will still have dangerous heat this afternoon. Try to limit your time outside to the early morning hours and after sunset tonight.

A chance of storms late this afternoon into tonight: A weak disturbance along the Louisiana coast will drift towards the ArkLaTex this afternoon and trigger isolated to scattered storms. The forecast models are in decent agreement that the storms may develop between 3-5 p.m. across the I-20 corridor. The chance of rain will be highest through sunset in Louisiana and Texas. These storms aren’t expected to be severe but could bring gusty winds and lightning. Rain will end in most areas after sunset, but we can’t rule out a lingering shower or storm between 7-10 p.m. Lows will be in the 70s overnight.

Futurecast updated every hour

Hot and humid this weekend with a slight chance of rain Saturday: We should see similar weather tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a chance for isolated to scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Dry weather is expected Sunday for Father’s Day with highs close to 100 degrees.

I owe you some good news, so if you’ve been suffering due to the Saharan dust this week, it will finally go away this weekend. Air quality should improve during the day Saturday as well as Sunday.

Saharan Dust forecast

Triple-digit heat likely throughout next week: The ridge of high pressure that has brought the 90-degree heat this week has been centered east of the ArkLaTex. This high will reorganize next week and center itself over the ArkLaTex. This will bring sunny skies, no chance for rain, and push our highs to 100 degrees possibly Monday through Friday.

The ridge does show some signs of weakening by next weekend, so hopefully, we’ll get some rain back into the region and see temperatures fall off a few degrees by the end of the month.