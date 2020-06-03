Hot with scattered rain and storms Wednesday, Tropical Storm impacts possible in the ArkLaTex early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather pattern continues Wednesday, with a few scattered showers and storms providing a cool down this afternoon for some areas. Tropical Storm Cristobal may bring impacts to the ArkLaTex late this weekend into early next week.

Expect a hot and humid day with temperatures warming from the low 70s this morning, to near 90 degrees in all areas this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We are seeing a few rain showers develop near northeast Texas. We don’t have any fronts today, so the afternoon warmup combined with the humid air will be the trigger for a few scattered showers and storms mainly after the noon hour. Futurecast is showing the potential for scattered storms highest during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorm will be capable of dangerous lightning.

Scattered storms and hot weather will continue Thursday, with mostly dry weather expected Friday and Saturday. High temperatures may warm into the mid-90s this weekend.

We all need to be on high alert for potential Tropical Storm impacts in the ArkLaTex early next week. If the currrent forecast for Tropical Storm Cristobal holds, it will impact the ArkLaTex Monday, with a few effects from the outer bands as soon as Sunday.

This forecast is by no means set in stone. There is a large forecast cone and wiggle room for the storm to turn closer to the ArkLaTex in further forecasts. Right now it looks like the track would take it over northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas on Monday.

Since we are inland wind and storm surge won’t be the issue it will be along the coast. We could see some 20 to 30 mile per hour wind gusts, but the main threat will be heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

The Weather Predictoin Center is showing a corridor of 2 to 4 inches of rain across Louisiana and Arkansas. Keep in mind this track could move further west, which would put more of the ArkLaTex in the heavy rain threat. A lot could change here, so make sure you check back for updates throughou tthe week and into the weekend.

Potential rainfall today through next Tuesday

