Hot with slight rain chances Thursday through Saturday, rain increases late this weekend into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and partly cloudy weather pattern with slight afternoon rain chances will continue through Saturday. A big pattern change is on the way late this weekend into next week as heavy rain is looking possible in some areas.

For your Thursday, no change to the temperatures as we’ll be in the 60s and low 70s at sunrise with warm but comfortable conditions through the morning. The afternoon heat will take us into the low 90s, with a few more areas reaching the mid-90s if you miss out on any stray afternoon showers.

As far as the chance for rain, we have humid air at the surface and dry air at the upper levels. With the ground heating today this sets up a scenario that will get the air rising and result in a few p.m. showers and storms. The forecast models are showing the rain popping up along the Texas/Louisiana border this afternoon, so we could see a few showers in both Shreveport and Texarkana. Any rain will be short-lived, and with any summer thunderstorms, a few cells could bring lightning. No severe weather is expected.

Friday and Saturday will play out a lot like every other day this week with highs in the 90s, and a very slight chance for afternoon and evening rain. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Father’s Day.

A big pattern change will arrive late in the weekend. Expect a few scattered showers and storms to develop Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. If you have any outdoor plans with Dad, you should be okay for much of the day, but if you’re grilling in the backyard keep an eye on the sky.

We will see an increase in scattered thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday as a cold front settles into the region. We won’t see a big temperature drop but we’ll at least fall back into the 80s in most areas. We will need to keep an eye on the rainfall as it now appears would could see some heavy rain develop in east Texas or Oklahoma. Futurecast is showing 1 to 2 inch rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days, with higher amounts possible in future outlooks.

