Daytime temperatures will likely get a little hotter heading into the weekend. A weak front could bring a little rain this weekend. A stronger front could bring a better chance of rain and more normal temperatures for the end of next week.

It could get a little hotter: Thursday got off to another warm and muggy start with temperatures beginning in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures Thursday afternoon have once again climbed to near 100 degrees. We could get a little hotter Friday and Saturday as the upper ridge gets a little stronger and a weak front approaches the area. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will once again be near 100. The hottest day of the week will be Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Daytime highs will likely climb to the range of 100 to 104 degrees with the hottest temperatures over the northern half of the area.

Heat Index: Combine the heat with the expected high humidity and we will likely see heat index values Friday once again surpass 105 degrees. If you need to be in the heat for an extended period of time, remember to hydrate yourself well in advance, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated with plenty of water or non-alcoholic drinks.

Futurecast updated every hour

A little weekend rain? Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear to partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex tonight. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds over the area Friday as we once again stay dry. A weak front will approach the area Friday night and enter the northern part of the area during the day Saturday. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds once again Saturday with a very slight chance for a few isolated showers over the northern part of the area. That slight chance of rain will gradually shift to the south Saturday night and Sunday. If you do get some rain this weekend, chances are it will be less than 1/10”.

Heaviest rain next week: Late next week, the ridge will likely move far enough to the west to allow a better chance for rain and potentially more of it. Models are in decent agreement that we will see rainfall totals of ½” to 1” with the best chance of receiving an inch over the southern half of the area.



A slight break from the heat: Models continue to show that the change in our weather pattern late next week will take the edge off of the extreme heat. Highs will likely stay close to 100 degrees through Wednesday. We will close the week with highs easing into the low to middle 90s and lows close to normal in the low to middle 70s. These more normal temperatures could stick around through next weekend.