Hottest temperatures of the year today through Sunday, cooler next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The peak of our Summer 2021 heatwave will arrive today and continue through the weekend. Breathe a sigh of relief, a much-needed and friendly cold front will drop our temperatures and humidity for much of next week.

If you have a hankering to do some work in the yard or be outside today, do it before 10 a.m. Temperatures will briefly be in the 70s in the hour after sunrise, but the thermometer will be blasting off after that. We could be in the mid-90s by noon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. High humidity will bring heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees, and I think there’s a chance we could wind up in that 110-112 degree range. Try to limit your outdoor activities, and be sure to check on your relatives, friends, and pets.

Afternoon ‘feels like’ temperatures

What will change today is the influence of high pressure will start pressing down on us even more. This will dry out the northern ArkLaTex, bring more sunshine and a lower chance for rain. The best chance for a few isolated or spotty showers will be south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana, generally in Shelby, Rusk, and Panola counties in Texas.. and in Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River, and De Soto Parishes in Louisiana.

The sauna-like weather will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high temperatures could very well hit 100 degrees during this stretch with heat index values continuing to push towards 110 degrees. There is little hope for any rain through Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK LOOKS WONDERFUL because a cold front will roll in late Sunday into Monday. We could see a few late-day showers and thunderstorms Sunday across the I-30 corridor, with rain spreading across the remainder of the region Monday. In addition to a temperature drop, this front will turn our wind to the north and push the humid Gulf air out of the region. We should enjoy below normal temperatures and noticeably lower humidity Monday through at least Wednesday or Thursday.